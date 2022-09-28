Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.74

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $32.74 and last traded at $33.02, with a volume of 24085 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KHC. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.44.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 6.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 131.15%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total value of $127,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kraft Heinz news, VP Vince Garlati sold 19,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.43, for a total transaction of $766,217.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 94,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,816.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.56, for a total transaction of $127,960.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 266,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,747,883.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock worth $2,044,977 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KHC. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 108.8% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.