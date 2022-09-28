Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ADRNY shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from €31.00 ($31.63) to €34.00 ($34.69) in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize ( OTCMKTS:ADRNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The business had revenue of $22.85 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a $0.3784 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.91%.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

