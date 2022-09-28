Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.23

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 148093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.
Komatsu Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Komatsu Company Profile
Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Komatsu (KMTUY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Komatsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Komatsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.