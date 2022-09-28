Komatsu (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $18.23

Komatsu Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KMTUY – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $18.23 and last traded at $18.42, with a volume of 148093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Komatsu from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Komatsu ( OTCMKTS:KMTUY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Komatsu had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Komatsu Ltd. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Komatsu Ltd. manufactures and sells construction, mining, and utility equipment; and forest and industrial machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Mining and Utility Equipment; Retail Finance; and Industrial Machinery and Others. It offers construction and mining equipment, including rope shovels, continuous miners, hydraulic excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, motor graders, dump trucks, mini excavators, utility equipment, and other mining equipment.

