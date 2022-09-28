Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Short Interest Update

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a growth of 431.3% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have commented on KNRRY shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €101.00 ($103.06) to €91.00 ($92.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €67.00 ($68.37) to €60.00 ($61.22) in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.33.

Shares of KNRRY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. 752,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.74. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $10.26 and a 52 week high of $28.26.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

