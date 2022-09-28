Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.33

Shares of Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.33 and traded as low as $6.76. Klabin shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 4,161 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Klabin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Klabin Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.

Klabin Increases Dividend

About Klabin

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.1339 dividend. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th.

(Get Rating)

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

