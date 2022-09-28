Klabin (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.33

Shares of Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.33 and traded as low as $6.76. Klabin shares last traded at $6.76, with a volume of 4,161 shares changing hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Klabin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.
Klabin Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.32.
Klabin Increases Dividend
About Klabin
Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Klabin (KLBAY)
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
- Cracker Barrel: A Tasty Treat Or Bad Apple?
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
Receive News & Ratings for Klabin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klabin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.