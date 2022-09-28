Kishu Inu Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $888,359.00 (KISHU)

Kishu Inu (KISHU) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Kishu Inu coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Kishu Inu has a market cap of $40.00 million and $888,359.00 worth of Kishu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kishu Inu has traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004071 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068345 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10448348 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kishu Inu Profile

Kishu Inu’s genesis date was April 17th, 2021. Kishu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Kishu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/KishuInu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kishu Inu is kishuinu.finance. Kishu Inu’s official Twitter account is @InuKishu and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kishu Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kishu Inu ($KISHU): is building a community-focused decentralized transaction network. KISHU is fully decentralized, and all decisions are made by the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kishu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kishu Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kishu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

