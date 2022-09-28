Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Shares Up 2.1%

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (TSE:KL – Get Rating) shares were up 2.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$50.66 and last traded at C$49.71. Approximately 2,985,038 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 1,275,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$48.70.

Kirkland Lake Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$13.11 billion and a PE ratio of 11.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$49.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

