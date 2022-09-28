Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Sold by Karpas Strategies LLC

Karpas Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,997 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,394 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the first quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 99,092 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 124,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after acquiring an additional 4,838 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 30.2% during the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 45,636 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 10,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 997,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,330,000 after purchasing an additional 174,431 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded up $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.50. 113,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,957,576. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.25. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total transaction of $28,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,219 shares in the company, valued at $521,788.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

