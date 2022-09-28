KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) Price Down 10.9% This Week

KIMCHI.finance (KIMCHI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. KIMCHI.finance has a total market capitalization of $68,818.42 and approximately $158.00 worth of KIMCHI.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, KIMCHI.finance has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One KIMCHI.finance coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get KIMCHI.finance alerts:

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004196 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00010949 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070489 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10776006 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

PDX Coin (PDX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.13 or 0.00158019 BTC.

KIMCHI.finance Profile

KIMCHI.finance’s official Twitter account is @kimchi_finance. The official website for KIMCHI.finance is kimchi.finance.

KIMCHI.finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KIMCHI is a project based on SUSHI/Uniswap protocal and using an Etherium based token as incentives.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KIMCHI.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KIMCHI.finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KIMCHI.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KIMCHI.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KIMCHI.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.