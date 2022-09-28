Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Kimberly-Clark accounts for about 1.0% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after buying an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.10 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $117.29. The stock had a trading volume of 76,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,575. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 249.60% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 87.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

