Kier Group (LON:KIE) Sets New 12-Month Low at $63.70

Shares of Kier Group plc (LON:KIE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.70 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 65.42 ($0.79), with a volume of 678261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.60 ($0.80).

Kier Group Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £291.94 million and a P/E ratio of 2,203.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 73.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kier Group Company Profile

Kier Group plc primarily engages in the construction business in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Construction, Infrastructure Services, and Property. It constructs power stations, roads, bridges, tunnels, and buildings; and provides maintenance services for the U.K.

