Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK) Short Interest Down 60.6% in September

Kidpik Corp. (NASDAQ:PIK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the August 31st total of 40,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 924,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kidpik

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PIK. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the fourth quarter worth about $651,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kidpik during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kidpik in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kidpik in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Kidpik alerts:

Kidpik Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PIK traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $1.44. 109,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,708,715. Kidpik has a 12 month low of $1.29 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.28.

About Kidpik

Kidpik ( NASDAQ:PIK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter. Kidpik had a negative return on equity of 62.91% and a negative net margin of 33.94%. The business had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Kidpik Corp. operates as a subscription-based e-commerce company that sells kids apparel, footwear, and accessories. The company offers apparel, including tops, bottoms, cardigans, jackets, dresses, and swimwear in knit and woven fabrications; shoes, such as sneakers, boots, sandals, and dress shoes; and accessories comprising sunglasses, jewelry, bags, socks, hats, hair goods, and other items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kidpik Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kidpik and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.