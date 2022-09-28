Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 745 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,981 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1,092.3% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 6,466.7% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BA stock opened at $128.53 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.93. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $233.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Boeing from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

