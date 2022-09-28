Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 177 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 4.5% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the first quarter worth $33,368,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,129,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $13,343,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $11,522,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 87.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 296,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,164,000 after buying an additional 137,987 shares during the period.

FTCS stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.45 and a 12-month high of $85.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

