Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Karlinski Andrew C bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a 12 month low of $25.59 and a 12 month high of $30.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.38.

