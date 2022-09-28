Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,737 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises approximately 1.3% of Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 201.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $244.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.04 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.67 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 28.89% and a return on equity of 11.51%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

