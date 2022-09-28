Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC Buys 413 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Altria Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,727,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348,687 shares during the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $40.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.27. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.71 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $73.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

