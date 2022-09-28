Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) PT Lowered to $21.00

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of KW opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.56. Kennedy-Wilson has a fifty-two week low of $15.10 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

In other news, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.15 per share, with a total value of $635,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, President Mary Ricks sold 61,522 shares of Kennedy-Wilson stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.36, for a total transaction of $1,191,065.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 2,142,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,487,724.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Stanley R. Zax purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.15 per share, for a total transaction of $635,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 458,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,327,220. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 21.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 162.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Kennedy-Wilson in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

See Also

