KelVPN (KEL) Trading Down 2.9% Over Last Week

KelVPN (KEL) traded up 19.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last week, KelVPN has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar. One KelVPN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. KelVPN has a market capitalization of $284,114.00 and approximately $32,896.00 worth of KelVPN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KelVPN Coin Profile

KelVPN’s genesis date was March 17th, 2021. KelVPN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for KelVPN is kelvpn.com. KelVPN’s official Twitter account is @kelvpn and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KelVPN

According to CryptoCompare, “KelVPN is a decentralized VPN based on the Cellframe Network protocol and realized as a t-dApp in the Cellframe ecosystem and inhabits the first Cellchain (KEL-testnet).”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KelVPN directly using U.S. dollars.

