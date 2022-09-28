Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:KYN)

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 28.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years.

Get Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,034. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.97. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $9.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In other news, major shareholder Life Insurance Co Principal purchased 120,000 shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $3,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 646,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,174,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 10.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,128,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,625,000 after acquiring an additional 196,717 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 20.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,529,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,100,000 after purchasing an additional 260,858 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 21.3% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 1,019,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 179,091 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 904,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 31,921 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 709,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 70,594 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.