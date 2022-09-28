Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY) Short Interest Down 92.4% in September

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KPCPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 92.4% from the August 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Kasikornbank Public Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS KPCPY traded down $0.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,444. Kasikornbank Public has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $21.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.01.

Kasikornbank Public Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0442 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%.

Kasikornbank Public Company Profile

Kasikornbank Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company's personal banking products and services include savings, current, fixed deposit, and foreign currency accounts; personal, home, and auto loans; debit and credit cards; life and non-life insurance products; investment products, such as mutual funds, stocks, and derivatives/futures exchange; money transfer and bill payment, cheque and draft, and foreign exchange services; and digital banking services.

