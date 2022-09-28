Karpas Strategies LLC Purchases 640 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Karpas Strategies LLC boosted its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,869 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the quarter. ONEOK accounts for approximately 1.4% of Karpas Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $3,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in ONEOK by 6.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 66,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,725,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 49.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 36.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,799,000 after purchasing an additional 160,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,435,000 after purchasing an additional 102,474 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $445,000. Institutional investors own 66.82% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE OKE traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $51.80. 8,479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,568,922. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.98. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 26.32%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.64.

About ONEOK

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.