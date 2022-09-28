Karpas Strategies LLC Has $403,000 Stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY)

Karpas Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. (NYSE:HY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling were worth $403,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HY. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 989,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,877,000 after purchasing an additional 225,115 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 1,176.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,640,000 after acquiring an additional 216,191 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 356,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,840,000 after acquiring an additional 165,140 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,768,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling by 109.4% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after acquiring an additional 36,277 shares in the last quarter. 43.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hyster-Yale Materials Handling stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.79. 3 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.12. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The company has a market cap of $419.45 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling ( NYSE:HY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling had a negative net margin of 6.81% and a negative return on equity of 46.64%. The business had revenue of $895.40 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $0.322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Hyster-Yale Materials Handling’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.66%.

Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, and services a line of lift trucks, attachments, and aftermarket parts worldwide. It manufactures components, such as frames, masts, and transmissions; and assembles lift trucks. The company markets its products primarily under the Hyster and Yale brand names to independent Hyster and Yale retail dealerships.

