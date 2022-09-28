Karpas Strategies LLC Grows Stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Karpas Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,791 shares during the quarter. Karpas Strategies LLC’s holdings in Howard Hughes were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 153.8% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Howard Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Howard Hughes to $100.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Howard Hughes from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Howard Hughes from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.25.

Shares of HHC stock traded up $1.79 on Wednesday, reaching $55.91. 667 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,490. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 52 week low of $54.01 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.32.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

