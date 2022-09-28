Jupiter (JUP) Price Hits $0.0077

Jupiter (JUP) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Jupiter coin can currently be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Jupiter has traded 6.1% lower against the dollar. Jupiter has a market capitalization of $7.70 million and approximately $303,014.00 worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010859 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.06 or 0.00144914 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.24 or 0.01798258 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005159 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005165 BTC.

About Jupiter

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,990,118 coins. The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech.

Buying and Selling Jupiter

According to CryptoCompare, “The Jupiter Project aims to make blockchain accessible and safe for everyone. Jupiter’s military-grade encryption helps ensure that user data is private and secure. Through our elite encryption capabilities, Jupiter can power secure dApps on public and private networks based on our client’s wishes.”

