JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income plc (LON:MATE – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of MATE stock opened at GBX 90.05 ($1.09) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 94.64 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 97.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £70.37 million and a PE ratio of 1,150.00. JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income has a 52-week low of GBX 89.75 ($1.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 110.45 ($1.33).

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Growth & Income Company Profile

JPMorgan Multi-Asset Trust PLC was founded in 2017 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

