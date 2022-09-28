JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Target Price to €23.50

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €31.00 ($31.63) to €23.50 ($23.98) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ArcelorMittal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €46.00 ($46.94) to €46.10 ($47.04) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €37.00 ($37.76) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of ArcelorMittal from €38.00 ($38.78) to €27.00 ($27.55) in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.10.

ArcelorMittal Price Performance

Shares of MT stock traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. The company had a trading volume of 238,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $19.85 and a one year high of $37.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $26.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal ( NYSE:MT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.75 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ArcelorMittal will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ArcelorMittal during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

