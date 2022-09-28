Joule Financial LLC Takes $649,000 Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 23,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 303,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,640,000 after purchasing an additional 58,784 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 544.0% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 93,096 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 121.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 26,194 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $487,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 80,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 17,356 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 5.5 %

Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.20. 1,913,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,354,266. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.50. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $41.60.

About VanEck Gold Miners ETF

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

