Joule Financial LLC Takes $332,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,213,765,000. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,402,838,000 after buying an additional 3,242,548 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,024,000 after buying an additional 2,063,557 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 2,999.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,621,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,118,000 after buying an additional 1,569,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,525,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,743,000 after buying an additional 1,257,817 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $340.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eli Lilly and from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $332.19.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,343,772,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Eli Lilly and news, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $304.19 per share, for a total transaction of $199,548.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 62,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,120,470.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 177,243 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.28, for a total value of $58,539,818.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,983,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,343,772,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 286,268 shares of company stock valued at $94,808,105 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $25.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $336.28. 330,113 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,721. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $305.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $220.20 and a twelve month high of $335.33. The firm has a market cap of $319.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

