Joule Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 6,779 Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 57,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,887 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

CMC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Commercial Metals to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Commercial Metals from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Commercial Metals from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.78.

In other news, SVP Ty L. Garrison sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.28, for a total value of $785,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 114,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,501,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMC stock traded up $0.95 on Wednesday, hitting $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 18,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,917. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $29.96 and a twelve month high of $46.68.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

