Joule Financial LLC Purchases New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 3,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MS. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.38.

Morgan Stanley Price Performance

NYSE MS traded up $1.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.97. The company had a trading volume of 240,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,669,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.99. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $72.05 and a 52 week high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.41 per share, with a total value of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,309.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

