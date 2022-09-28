Joule Financial LLC Makes New Investment in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC)

Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 21,010 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000. Joule Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Superconductor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,619 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of American Superconductor during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Superconductor by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 5,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Superconductor in the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. 46.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $4.56. 2,679 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,142. American Superconductor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.23 and a fifty-two week high of $19.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.29 and a 200 day moving average of $5.80.

American Superconductor ( NASDAQ:AMSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.01). American Superconductor had a negative return on equity of 23.23% and a negative net margin of 21.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Superconductor Co. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AMSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $23.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of American Superconductor from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of American Superconductor to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Superconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

