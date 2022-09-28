Joule Financial LLC Makes New $985,000 Investment in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,000. Vanguard Industrials ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Joule Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elm Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 228.1% in the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock traded up $2.54 on Wednesday, reaching $161.70. The company had a trading volume of 795 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,902. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $177.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.75. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $157.99 and a 1 year high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

