John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 335.4% from the August 31st total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Income Securities Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 2,517.3% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 358,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 344,391 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 494.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,337,000 after acquiring an additional 142,417 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 11.0% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,352,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 134,395 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the second quarter valued at about $751,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the first quarter worth about $292,000. Institutional investors own 29.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE JHS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,062. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.16. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $17.59.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Cuts Dividend

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.1216 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

