JOFF Fintech Acquisition (NASDAQ:JOFF) Hits New 12-Month High at $9.87

Shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JOFF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.87 and last traded at $9.87, with a volume of 6295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JOFF Fintech Acquisition

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the first quarter worth $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $123,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in JOFF Fintech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JOFF Fintech Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. 64.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Company Profile

JOFF Fintech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

