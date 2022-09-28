JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

JNS Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:JNSH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 98.3% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

JNS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS JNSH remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Wednesday. 397,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,563. JNS has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average of $0.01.

JNS Company Profile

JNS Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electrical design build construction services contractor in the United States. The company is based in Wheeling, Illinois.

