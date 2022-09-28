Jeffrey Gould Purchases 9,168 Shares of BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Stock

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT – Get Rating) CEO Jeffrey Gould purchased 9,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $189,044.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,059,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,095,818.46. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Gould also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Jeffrey Gould purchased 11,137 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.36 per share, for a total transaction of $237,886.32.

On Friday, September 16th, Jeffrey Gould bought 7,644 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.61 per share, for a total transaction of $165,186.84.

On Monday, September 19th, Jeffrey Gould bought 695 shares of BRT Apartments stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.06 per share, for a total transaction of $15,331.70.

BRT Apartments Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRT traded up $0.91 on Wednesday, reaching $20.36. 69,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,914. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.62. BRT Apartments Corp. has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $25.67. The company has a market capitalization of $384.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

BRT Apartments Dividend Announcement

BRT Apartments ( NYSE:BRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $2.03. BRT Apartments had a net margin of 167.66% and a return on equity of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

Institutional Trading of BRT Apartments

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 320.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 81,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 62,366 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in BRT Apartments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $714,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 235,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after purchasing an additional 26,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in BRT Apartments by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 125,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.36% of the company’s stock.

BRT Apartments Company Profile

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

