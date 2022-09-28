Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS) Shares Bought by Macroview Investment Management LLC

Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:JMBS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF accounts for about 4.6% of Macroview Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Macroview Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 18,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 10,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the last quarter.

Get Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

JMBS stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.70. The company had a trading volume of 7,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,565. Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $53.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.28.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.