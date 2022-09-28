Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.00-$2.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 billion-$9.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.93 billion. Jabil also updated its Q1 guidance to $2.00-2.40 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $73.33.

NYSE:JBL traded up $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $59.03. 19,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,050,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $58.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Jabil has a 1-year low of $48.80 and a 1-year high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jabil will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.50%.

Jabil announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 10,423 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.29, for a total value of $617,979.67. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,900,807.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 9,477 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $521,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,902,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $399,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

