J2 Capital Management Inc Takes $292,000 Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,444 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 911.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 62.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 162.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Benchmark decreased their target price on Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Friday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.35.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $31.32. 812,646 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,086,896. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $57.96. The firm has a market cap of $138.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

