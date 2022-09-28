J2 Capital Management Inc Sells 686 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

J2 Capital Management Inc lowered its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Nucor were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14,509.4% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,061,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033,911 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 79.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Stock Up 1.6 %

NUE stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.93. The stock had a trading volume of 32,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,563. The company has a market capitalization of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $88.50 and a 1-year high of $187.90.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.76. The business had revenue of $11.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 21.03% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 28.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a $120.00 price target on Nucor in a research note on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Nucor to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Nucor from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total transaction of $708,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,804. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 3,407 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $416,233.19. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,829,508.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

