J2 Capital Management Inc Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

J2 Capital Management Inc lowered its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,187 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 2.0% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,778,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,506,000 after buying an additional 41,099 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $395,027,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,542,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,623,000 after purchasing an additional 97,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $251,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded up $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.44. The company had a trading volume of 343,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,044,837. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.36. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $151.03 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

