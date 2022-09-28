J2 Capital Management Inc Invests $576,000 in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHZ traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $45.58. The stock had a trading volume of 3,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,139,477. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.33. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.91 and a 1-year high of $54.82.

