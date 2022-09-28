J2 Capital Management Inc Has $365,000 Stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

J2 Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its position in Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 Stock Up 4.4 %

PSX traded up $3.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.60. The company had a trading volume of 41,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,325,475. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $67.08 and a 12 month high of $111.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.15. The company has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.39.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 16.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 33.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.