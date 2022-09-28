ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $49.61

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.61 and last traded at $49.92, with a volume of 69035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.25.

Separately, Mizuho raised ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.03. The company has a market cap of $39.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31.

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.72 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ITOCHU Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ITOCHU by 111.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in ITOCHU in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ITOCHU by 4.8% in the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 508,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,409,000 after purchasing an additional 23,196 shares in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ITOCHU

(Get Rating)

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

