iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Family Capital Trust Co’s 4th Largest Position

Family Capital Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 364,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,565 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 3.5% of Family Capital Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Family Capital Trust Co’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,922,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,378,000 after buying an additional 17,187,737 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 137.3% during the first quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 16,813,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,829,000 after buying an additional 9,729,430 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 22.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,467,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,665,000 after buying an additional 6,048,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $146,034,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.58. 17,224,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.01.

