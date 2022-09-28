iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ) Shares Sold by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,519 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $63,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 26.6% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Industrials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

IYJ opened at $84.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.28. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a one year low of $123.05 and a one year high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.