iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $142.95

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $142.95 and last traded at $143.31, with a volume of 700 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $146.44.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.75.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Garrison Point Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.