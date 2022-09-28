iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) Shares Sold by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,153 shares during the quarter. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3,746.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,750,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,652,827 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,536,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,727,000 after acquiring an additional 589,018 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,844,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 991.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 605,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 550,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter worth $20,283,000.

Get iShares U.S. Energy ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Stock Up 4.6 %

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.68. The stock had a trading volume of 166,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,593. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $28.13 and a 1-year high of $49.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.65.

About iShares U.S. Energy ETF

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.