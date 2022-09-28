iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Next Capital Management LLC

Next Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 580 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 1.4% of Next Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 17,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 4,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 386,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,697,000 after buying an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $674,000.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $2.36 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,714,611. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $121.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.50.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

